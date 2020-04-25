Although the school year has been abruptly terminated, Bisbee High School seniors have at least one thing to look forward to in these trying times; a free four-course dinner they can enjoy with their parents courtesy of Café Roka and the Bisbee Foundation.
The restaurant is partnering with the Foundation to provide up to three meals per senior for pickup on Sunday, May 3.
When seniors arrive via car for their dinner pick up, they will be greeted by festive decorations on the front of the restaurant, music by a few members of the high school band, and a wood ‘cutout’ of cap and gown where they can hop out of the car get a photo shot (sanitized between photos). They pick up their dinner and maybe even a rose with their order and be on their way. Social distancing will of course be the rule of the day.
The minimum requirement is that senior high school students that live in Bisbee/Naco must phone Café Roka (520 432-5153) on Tuesday/28, Wednesday/29, or Thursday/30 with their entrée choice, number of dinners requested, and callback number. They will be given a time for pickup; 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30.
No orders will be taken via texts, online, social media or on any date other than specified.
The two-choice menu will be; Short ribs of beef over garlic mashed potatoes and roasted veggies with a red wine sauce reduction (this dish is gluten free), or vegetable lasagna with Roka red and white sauce and veggies (this dish is vegetarian).
The four course dinners will include: piquillo peppers stuffed with cream cheese, mixed green salad with a balsamic vinaigrette, entree, dessert. There are no substitutions for any menu item, but special dietary requests will be met.
The callers will provide the name, call back phone number, number of dinners (1-3) and Rib or Lasagna choice and preferred pick up time; 4, 4:30, 5, or 5:30 pm.
Chef/owner Rod Kass and wife/owner Sally Holcomb wanted to do something special for graduates. “Since their year was cut short, we felt we could do something out of the ordinary in this extraordinary time,” said Kass. “This dinner is our way of showing appreciation for their efforts.”
The event came together when Kass reached out to the Bisbee Foundation and asked for some help with the event. Foundation President Doug Dunn and board members were elated that something was being done for the graduates and pledged grant support.
Bisbee High School Principal Darin Giltner and Carol Loy, school board member, were contacted and both liked the idea and were very appreciative. Gitlin and Loy have taken on the task of informing students of the event and helping line up music and cards for the dinner. They may also have a few other things organized next week.
Several people have volunteered donations so the Foundation has set up a fund that will help offset the costs of the event. Anyone wanting to help out, please make out a check to the Bisbee Foundation, with Bisbee High Seniors in the notation line and send it to Bisbee Foundation, Drawer BK, Bisbee, 85603. If you would like this to be a tax-deductible charitable donation include that note with your check. Any donations received will augment that money and if there is a surplus will be put in a special fund earmarked for BHS seniors.
As Foundation President Dunn remarked, “This is such a wonderful community to put this event together in these circumstances, it really makes us all proud to live in Bisbee.”
Submitted by Fred Miller