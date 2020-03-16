BISBEE — As news of school closings across the state hit the news, Bisbee Mayor David Smith began to cancel public meetings of the city’s various committees, commissions, and boards through March 31.
City council meetings will still be live–streamed on Facebook, though not open for the public to physically attend, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which on Monday included avoiding gatherings of 10 people or more.
Smith said, “For the immediate future, all city council meetings will be closed to the public. An email address will be provided to allow citizen input at ‘Call to the Public’ and comments on agenda items. A member of the staff will read those comments to the assembled council and they will be kept to the three-minute requirement. Social distancing will be practiced by the council during those meetings.”
In addition, the Copper Queen Library and its Melody Lane annex and the Queen Mine Tours are closed.
The Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum is also closed, but for a different reason.
According to museum director Carrie Gustavson, “We will be closed for renovation. We’re going to be sanding our floors, which truly need after 123 years of being walked on.”
Ward 3 Councilman Louis Pawlick canceled the Ward 3 town hall meeting scheduled for Saturday at the Bisbee Senior Center, “in deference to the precautions recommended to combat COVID–19.”
Following suit, Bill Crow announced on Facebook that the Warren Neighborhood Watch Meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed until further notice.
Crow stated, “Thanks to everyone for sharing their concerns and providing recommendations. Our number one concern is for the safety of our community residents. We will let you know about future activity as it becomes available.”
Smith emphasized no one in the city has been diagnosed with COVID–19, though a few were tested by the Copper Queen Community Hospital. He was told by CQCH CEO Rob Seamon the tests came back negative.
Cochise County public information officer Amanda Baillie told the Herald/Review on Monday that 10 people have been tested countywide for the virus, and all 10 tests were negative for coronavirus.