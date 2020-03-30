BISBEE — Following Gov. Doug Ducey’s “shelter in place” order, Bisbee Mayor David Smith shut down all non-essential services and businesses through the end of April.
Stating the COVID–19 pandemic poses a significant threat to the population, Smith declared a local emergency Monday and ordered businesses to close by 5 p.m. as a precautionary measure due to the threat posed by the virus.
His executive order stated: “To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, protect the public health and provide essential protections to vulnerable Bisbee residents, it is reasonable and necessary to impose limited and temporary restrictions on the use of certain public establishments in our community.”
Until rescinded, the following types of businesses are closed:
Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities and other similar businesses and establishments are prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises. Members of the public are prohibited from entering said premises and remaining to consume food or beverages. Take out and delivery service is allowed.
Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs and other similar businesses and establishments offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.
Indoor and outdoor performance venues.
Libraries and museums.
Gymnasiums, fitness centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, yoga and barre studios and other similar facilities.
All other non-essential businesses are hereby ordered to close to the public.
City hall continues to be closed to the public and all board, committee and commission meetings are also cancelled through the end of April.
The governor’s list of essential businesses and services, which can be found on the city’s website, include the following:
Grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, and other similar businesses and establishments that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption.
Pharmacies and drug stores.
Food banks and food pantries.
Cafeterias, and restaurants located within health care facilities, shelters, group homes, places of worship, or similar facilities.
Cafeterias, commissaries and restaurants located within or on the premises of institutions of higher learning.
Smith added the closure of the Saturday Bisbee Farmers Market, but is willing to discuss safety measures to open it in the future.
With this executive order, violations of the closures and public safety measures will result in a Class I misdemeanor.
The order also includes limiting the time spent away from home except for business owners, staff and volunteers allowed to work and who participate in essential services, he noted.
Smith stated: “I strongly urge the leaders of the City’s houses of worship to limit gatherings on their premises and to explore and implement ways to practice their respective faiths while observing social distancing practices.
“Finally, I urge all essential businesses owners to establish social distancing practices for their patrons and encourage citizens to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.”
The order comes as the county acknowledged the fourth positive diagnosis of COVID–19.