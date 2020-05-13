BISBEE — The Bisbee Farmers Market opened back up May 9, and Laura Smith and volunteers had Vista Park prepared for social distancing as folks shopped for all the things they had been doing without from the producers they trusted.
Mayor David Smith agreed to open the market after Gov. Doug Ducey began to allow different businesses in the state to open, but only if Laura Smith, her team, vendors and customers followed all the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Laura Smith had it all planned out — a separate entrance and exit, a limited number of people to enter at a time, social distancing marked off in front of vendor booths, face masks and gloves on the food vendors, hand sanitizer at the ready and volunteers to make sure people kept six feet apart.
Missing were the booths of crafters and artisans and most notably the music which added the festive flair to the weekly market.
“We have produce, plants, honey, food, meat and soap vendors today,” she said. “It will take a few weeks to get all of our vendors back. Some are still selling at other sites, but said they will be back.”
She has been managing the market since 2007 after she started off as a vendor in 2003. Next year is the 20th anniversary and there are plans for a big celebration.
“We’re all like family,” she said of her team, the vendors and customers. “We’ve watched our kids grow up together.”
She looks forward to the day when the Farmers Market is back in full swing and can hear the music and watch children playing.
“But, we have to follow the rules. For now, this is what the community needs,” she added.
Beekeeper Chuck Row was happy to be back with his honey produced by bees kept in Flow hives, where all one has to do is stick a jar under a spigot and the bees’ honey goes right in. No messing with the hive; no disturbance of the bees, he explained.
Row was also prepared for “money laundering” and had a sanitization setup. Vendors had to have one person to handle the produce and one to handle the money, but he did not have the second person. So, he came up with a system. The money would go into a light, bleach mixture bucket, then into a rinse bucket and finally a drying towel and a hair dryer.
Lines formed rather quickly at the fresh produce vendors booths where everything from carrots to zucchini and watermelon could be found.
Andy Paris, a produce vendor, was kept busy keeping up with customers he had not seen in a while.
“It’s great to be open again,” Paris said. “A lot of people can’t get what they want at the store, so people rely on this.”
Waiting in line, appropriately distanced, were Tom Wood and Sheri Williamson, glad to be getting their produce again from a trusted source.
“They’re taking the appropriate precautions and people are following instructions,” said Williamson.
Wood noted they started a container victory veggie garden — well they have the pots ready they joked — during the stay at home request, but they like to support small, family farms. Their garden will be aided by fertilizer from their chickens.
Donna Dunn, another happy customer, asked vendor Sivonn about her rhubarb and curry, apparently popular commodities at the market, as she bagged up some greens and sprouts. “She makes the best curry,” said Dunn.
“Next week,” said Sivonn.
Gustavo and Amelia Montana offered homemade corn chips, tortillas and caramel cookies along with homegrown herbs and chiltepins, the tiny peppers that pack a hot punch. They were all smiles as customers they have not seen for weeks walked up.
Young entrepreneur Carol Garcia, 18 years old, had a booth with her homemade soaps under the banner Yuletide Farm. She plans to move into lotions and lip balm this year. With her soaps, she also sold bath mitts in which one could stick a bar of soap in it to wash or put a hand in it and soap up to scrub.
“I’m glad it’s open again,” Garcia said.
Rocky Creek Ranch owner John Renwick, in his third year with the market, was there with a variety of eggs — chicken, duck and quail — and some bottled pickled quail eggs.
“The duck eggs are richer and add more flavor to cakes,” he noted. “They’re cleaner than chickens and easier to keep. They don’t get diseases.”
To supply the eggs, he has 80 quail and 30 duck hens of different breeds to produce eggs all year long.
“It’s good to see my customers again,” he said.
Michael Burgess, Just a Pinch, LLC, had a wide variety of different types of live plant mints, his specialty, and culinary spices and a big smile to be back open again. “I’m happy,” he added.
So was Smith as she watched over the market. “Everybody’s following the guidelines. And they look pretty happy.”
The Bisbee Farmers Market in its present configuration will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon until the state completely opens again.