BISBEE — With the approval of the Bisbee unified School District (BUSD) board Tuesday night, Bisbee High School seniors will have a semblance of a normal graduation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, in Warren Ballpark.
Principle Darin Giltner sent an official letter Wednesday notifying the seniors of the new plans which take into consideration social distancing and the avoidance of large crowds.
“I know that this is not what any of us anticipated would ultimately be taking place, however, with that being said, I am pleased to be able to share our alternative graduation we have all had marked on our calendars for quite some time,” wrote Giltner.
“We fully recognize that traditionally, especially in our close knit community, that graduation is a large public event that many hundreds of people typically attend from across the state and even the country. That is not possible as we all navigate the new reality of a global pandemic so we are all attempting to make the best of a challenging situation.”
Following the guidance of city officials, the BUSD board, Arizona Department of Education, Arizona Department of Health Servuices and a survey taken by the senior class the decision to hold a drive–in graduation was approved.
Students will still get to cross the stage in caps and gowns, and masks and gloves, to receive diplomas in the presence of their classmates and a limited number of family and friends, Giltner explained.
“Seniors will be permitted one vehicle for their family to attend the event. Specifically, the number of people in the vehicle has to be the equivalent of the number of seat belts in the vehicle. This means that nobody will be allowed to have anyone in the back of a pick up truck, or rent a semi — which yes, I actually had two phone calls about in the past week — or charter a bus for the evening. Seniors will also be required to ride with their families to the actual drive–in ceremony and will be the only individuals allowed to leave the vehicles to take their seats for the ceremony.”
Each of the seniors’ families in their one car will stage at the high school Thursday evening for a procession down to the ballpark.
Seniors with last names "A" through "H" will need to report promptly to the high school parking lot by 6 p.m.
Seniors with last names "I" through "R" will need to report promptly to the high school parking lot no later than 6:15 p.m.
Finally, Seniors with last names "S" through "Z" will report promptly to the high school parking lot no later than 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival at the school, each senior and their one family vehicle will be issued a card with a number and also the row and space they will be parking at on the ballpark field in a grid, just like a drive in movie.
At 6:40 p.m., the procession will be escorted by the Bisbee Police Department to the main gate of the ballpark. Once there each car will be directed by staff to a designated space.
There will be chairs spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart that the graduate will sit in, directly in front of their families’ vehicles during the ceremony which will begin precisely at 7 p.m.
“Throughout the event, we will also be running the beloved traditional senior and baby photos on a loop, just without a soundtrack,” added Giltner.
Graduates will be called up one row at a time just like in the traditional ceremony, but will be required to keep the spacing that the grid design provides.
Each senior will have their name called as they cross the stage, along with any scholarships and other special recognitions. Diplomas will be handed to the graduate by a gloved member of the school board or the diploma will be placed on a small table at the edge of the stage that the graduate can pick up.
As they receive their diploma, a school photographer will take a photo of each graduate to be shared with them and their families in the days immediately after the ceremony. These photos will also be on the BHS website to honor their achievements. The entrance processional and the students crossing the stage will also be recorded. The video will also be made available online in the days after the ceremony, so that those unable to join the ceremony will be able to view it.
Students will then return to their seats in front of the family vehicle for the turning of their tassels and a brief moment of madness at the same safely–spaced seats concluding the event. After returning to their families’ vehicles, they will begin the exit through the east gate one row at a time.
“It is our hope that we have preserved several elements of what we have grown accustomed to and can provide some sense of normalcy during these uncertain times,” stated Giltner. “I hope that all of you will join us in marking this milestone in a unique way, and I for one look forward to seeing you all cross that stage to receive your diplomas, even if I can’t shake your hand as it is happening.”