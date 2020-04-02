BISBEE — A senior year with no prom, no honors ceremony and no graduation has left Bisbee High School (BHS) students with a big dent in what would normally be their most treasured year of memories.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s order to end the school year due to COVID-19 left BHS principal Darin Giltner, faculty and students a bit surprised and they are now scrambling to figure out how to manage these celebrations and classroom studies under a stay at home order.
“We’re trying to keep our students engaged and be as creative as possible,” said Giltner.
Like the two other schools in Bisbee Unified School District (BUSD), his faculty have been opening class online through Google Classroom, teachers’ Facebook pages and for those students without access to the internet, physical packets of assignments and quizzes.
With no access to the Copper Queen Library and its satellite operation at the BUSD administration facility, which are closed for the foreseeable future, Giltner explored an unusual avenue to provide hotspots for internet access – wifi-ready school buses. The idea was a sound one, but the time frame to get the buses operational prior to the end of the school year nixed the idea.
“We looked at every possible option,” he said. “But, everything unfolded so quickly. We’re in a new reality.”
The senior prom committee is working on getting their deposit returned and Giltner expects no problems in recovering it. The committee is not giving up, though, as they said most wanted to have that experience. There is a possibility of a winter formal around the holidays when everyone is home from college.
As for the honors recognition and graduation, he is still trying to figure those out. Those events could be postponed until June if the virus has declined to the extent social distancing is no longer required. Or it could be a virtual graduation ceremony at the Warren Ballpark, just with no choir or band or speakers.
“I don’t want to say ‘no’ just yet,” he noted. “We’ll have to wait and see. We’ll look at Facebook Live, but we want to do better than that.”
As for studies, the online classes and packets have been well received. Every Thursday throughout the district, students can pick up the packets at the schools or the district office, do the work and then hand it in the following Thursday. The teachers grade the homework.
However, during this time of hardship, Giltner said, “These are extenuating circumstances and I don’t want their overall grades to be harmed.”
The district many decide to grade the students on the basis of their third quarter results, but that has not been determined yet.
“We have everything available to them. We want to be flexible. I’ve been impressed with the participation, the teachers, the students and the community,” he said. “We’re all in this boat together. It’s been a struggle.”
For the kindergarten through fifth-grade students at Greenway Elementary School, principal Jennifer McBeth explained the packet program has been “pretty successful so far. We have good response from the students and parents.”
Teachers there also have set up Google Classrooms and Facebook pages to keep their students engaged, but there is no actual online classroom for them to spend the day learning, she said.
“It just allows them to access educational materials to keep them busy,” said McBeth, who has three children who have been staying at home with her husband while she works in the office.
“They came to work with me one afternoon, but it was not very successful,” she joked. “They stay home now.”
She tracks the latest news on the virus and was somewhat surprised when Ducey shut the school year down.
“That’s longer than I hoped. We were doing two weeks at a time, then it was two months. We’re bummed. We miss the kids, miss being in the classrooms,” she sighed.