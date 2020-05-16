Bisbee mayor wary of opening, fiscal future

BISBEE — Mayor David Smith remains cautious after Gov. Doug Ducey’s allowing of businesses in the state to begin reopening with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
In a recent interview with the Herald/Review, Smith said, “The numbers of cases and deaths in the state keep climbing. We have more deaths every day. I’ll feel more comfortable when the numbers start to come down. Arizona remains nationally listed as being in the top five for the most active spread of virus in the United States.”
Presently, Bisbee has not had any cases of COVID-19 reported, and he would like to keep it at zero.
However, with the lifting of restrictions, Smith is concerned about the safety of the city, its employees and residents. Currently, there is nothing he can do to alter or stiffen guidelines set by the state.
“The governor let us know we can’t do anything more restrictive. But, if we start to see positive cases showing up, we’ll have to evaluate that situation,” he added.
He worries about the influx of visitors who may come due to the relaxed opening of businesses, but understands the difficult position business owners are in due to the shutdown. “Opening or not is a difficult personal business decision and should, perhaps, be respected as such.”
The economic impact of the closure of city businesses has yet to be realized. Sales tax receipts lag two months behind, so it will be June before the city will see just how big of a hit the economy has suffered just in April, the first month of shutdown, Smith explained.
“I think Safeway, Ace Hardware and the dollar stores have done good business during the shutdown, so maybe that will help,” he said. “But, we’re a city that relies on tourism. We could be devastated by the loss of revenue. Trying to figure this out is like trying to pin Jello to the wall.”
Smith has been vocal in seeking aid from the state and the federal government, but so far, “We’ve got nothing. The state received $2.28 billion from the federal government for the COVID-19 response, but it all went to two counties and three cities. Tucson got $191 million.”
While the areas suffering the highest outbreaks of the virus received the help needed, money could have been shared for the outlay of expenses with the smaller, rural areas, he said.
He has been trying to get the attention of federal legislators and has pleaded with Sen. Martha McSally (R) without much success. He said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D) have been listening and trying to push through help for municipalities and counties, but he believes, “The Republican side is holding it up.”
Now, the Arizona League of Towns and Cities have joined the effort and are lobbying for help and he hopes some relief will come.
In the present circumstances, not knowing what revenues will be ot how much of a hit the city will take, Smith is left pondering the decisions which may await as he and the council members try to find a way forward.
Revenue problems could lead to laying off staff and cutting some services. All of the city’s employees have remained in their jobs. Depending on the result of the April revenues, Smith and the council may have some difficult decisions to make in the days ahead.
“It’s an incredibly difficult situation,” he noted. “Everything we do is essential. The sewer and sanitation crews are very important services for health reasons. You have to have your garbage picked up and you have to be able to flush your toilet.”
He remains concerned for city staff like the streets, parks and sanitation crews, as well as police and fire personnel, who are out in the public every day.
Though the city pool is allowed to be open by the state, there is much to do. The county health department has to provide an operating permit and lifeguards have to be hired. More sanitizing supplies to meet state guidelines have to be acquired, which is difficult in these times, he said.
Though Friends of the Bisbee Pool raise funds to support keeping it open, the city may not be able to afford the costs to maintain it.
Due to the problems obtaining sanitation supplies, some city park restrooms have been closed and will remain closed, with the exception of Grassy Park.
City offices also remain closed to public traffic.
For the time being, all city council meetings will continue to be livestreamed on Facebook, he said. Those who wish to offer comments on agenda items can email the city and the statements will be read as part of the public record.
As for upcoming events, he has not heard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars or American Legion about cancelling the Memorial Day ceremonies at Evergreen Cemetery.
Organizers already cancelled this year’s Blues in Bisbee festival scheduled for Nov. 19. The Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb is still on as far as he knows for Oct. 17.
He’s concerned with the city’s long-standing, family favorite 4th of July celebration and the fireworks display. The coaster race was cancelled by organizers, and he does not know yet about the annual parade. Though public gatherings in parks may not be feasible, he said the fireworks will go off and will be livestreamed if necessary.
In the meantime, he urged residents to continue wearing masks and gloves in public, follow social distancing and avoid gatherings for the time being. People who are considered vulnerable due to age or chronic conditions should try to remain sheltered.