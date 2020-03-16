BISBEE — “We’re in uncharted territory here,” said Bisbee High School principal Darin Giltner.
The closing of the high school, junior high and elementary schools by the state to reduce exposure to the COVID–19 virus has Giltner and district officials concerned.
One of Giltner’s main concerns was to keep the students and their families abreast of the latest news. Though many of Bisbee’s students lack access to the internet, the district is using email and keeping information on the closings posted on the website. The district is also mailing information on the virus to students and parents.
“A lot of the students have cellphones, so were also texting,” he added.
On Wednesday, teachers will go in to go over Google Classrooms, a free web service developed by Google for schools which could help with continuing some classes even though schools are closed, Giltner said.
With schools closed until March 30, Giltner said he is concerned about the time lost and is not sure how the state is going to relieve the pressure on students who will fall behind.
“Some districts schedule snow days, but we only have one,” added Giltner. “I don’t know how we’ll make up the time lost. But, it’s up to the Legislature. They have the power to waive the time required for instructional hours.”
He expects a lot of rescheduling problems with the sports teams, as well, since all athletics have also been canceled.
“We don’t know how things are going to change,” he continued. “They’re telling us not to have more than 50 people at a gathering for the next eight weeks. That throws us into graduation time.
“We think we’re very rural, but a lot of visitors come from around the world. We think we’re less susceptible, but we may not be.”
Giltner also noted the district had plenty of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, wipes and other supplies on hand due to normal annual planning for the flu season.
“We approach this with years of dealing with the flu season,” he said with a laugh.
The district’s board will meet Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at the business office on Melody Lane — the old middle school — and one of the topics will be the response to the COVID-19 virus.