BISBEE — In order to limit exposure to COVID–19, Bisbee Unified School District (BUSD) is now offering five days of meals beginning Monday, April 6, for students and any children in the area from newborns to 18 years old.
On Thursday, April 2, meals will be distributed for Thursday and Friday. Due to a waiver of the rule requiring the presence of the child receiving the meals, parents can now pick up the meals and leave their children at home.
“These changes will allow us and our families to limit our exposure and travel during the remainder of the year and we hope that it is more convenient for our parents,” stated school district officials.
Meals can be picked up from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Lowell Junior High School, on Collins Road at the Esperanza Apartments, at the intersection of Barnett Road and Della Street, and Bisbee High School, 325 School Terrace Road.
From 10:40 a.m. to 11:10 a.m., meals can be picked up at Head Start, the BUSD Administrative Building on Melody Lane, the Iron Man on Tombstone Canyon and at Naco Elementary School.
For more info, go to https://www.busd.k12.az.us/36096_1.