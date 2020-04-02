BISBEE — Declared an essential service by Gov. Doug Ducey, the Bisbee Senior Center is open for local residents unless the COVID-19 virus becomes more virile.
According to senior center director Chuck Chrispell, “Seniors need a place to go. And, until we feel it’s no longer safe for them to come here, we’ll stay open.”
His wife, Helen, noted seniors are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines of social distancing to stay safe and stay home if they do not feel well.
Though a few of the programs have been cancelled and attendance has been declining, they hope to continue to provide Bisbee seniors with a safe place for them to go and get a cup of coffee and a smile.
Mayor David Smith said he went to the meeting of the board of directors and agreed with stopping the breakfasts, which were offered on Saturday mornings to benefit the center. However, he sees the center as a necessity for seniors.
“The center is an important aspect to our community. It provides an opportunity to be with other people and to exercise,” he added. “They are adhering to the six-foot distance apart, as recommended.”
The Senior Center is also a place for seniors to come and pick up a few necessities from the food pantry or for people to drop off donations of nonperishable foods, water, coffee, tea, paper and cleaning products, added Chrispell.
Right now, he could use donations of beans, rice, cereals, pastas, toothpaste, mouthwash, dish soap and even laundry soap.
The volunteers can make home deliveries to those who are in need and unable to get to the center, but he asks those who pass the screening process to find a way to the center or ask a family member or friend to come pick up the necessities. People are asked what supplies they need on the forms.
“We’re trying to provide what we can,” he said. “We can give them enough for a few days, just to get by.”
Chrispell explained, “People are so freaked out right now. And, that can be dangerous. I understand their concerns, but they shouldn’t panic. If things get to the point where I see a danger for the people coming here, we’ll shut down.”
Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization Area Agency on Aging, which shares the building, is closed for the time being, he added. People can call the office or go online to discuss their needs, but face to face contacts have been halted.