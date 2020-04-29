BISBEE — If there was one thing protesters in Bisbee wanted to make clear Tuesday morning, it was: “Treat us with respect.”
A small group gathered near the old Alco building in Bisbee Plaza on Naco Highway to make known their displeasure with not just the border wall being built by new tenant Southwest Valley Constructors, Co. (SWVC), but also because they said the employees were not participating in the recommendation to wear face masks and honor social distancing.
Andy Seleznov, Larsen Baker, LLC, executive vice president, announced April 7 the Alco building and other office space had been leased to SWVC, a subsidiary of Kiewit Corp., for use as a “management office and for related uses.”
In the parking lot at the southern end of the plaza, cars and trucks parked with tags from Arizona, Nevada, California, Nebraska, Texas, Virginia and Washington were observed Tuesday. The vehicles of SWVC and security workers fill the former empty lot.
“I’m horrified,” said Bisbee resident Jenny Druckman. “People come here to work from I don’t know where, to work on a wall I don’t want. Healthcare workers can’t get protective gear because Trump steals it. Yet, they can come down here and work on something we don’t need.”
Emilie Vardaman, Naco, Ariz., said, “I go to the grocery store and see these guys, and the Border Patrol, with no masks on, no social distancing. It’s not worth our lives for them to have a job right now. We have a pandemic in the country, and funds should be going to it rather than wall construction. They should be responsible or get out of town.”
SWVC did not respond to questions from the Herald/Review.
Bisbee resident Matt McClennan held a sign at the protest which simply stated: “One love. No wall.”
McClennan said, “The wall is racist pork. It’s useless. Nobody crosses anymore around here.”
Jay Jenkins, the Bisbee resident who organized the protest, said, “We don’t have a chance in hell of stopping the wall. But, they should respect the people who live here. Wear masks in public.”
While many have protested the wall over the past four months, some see the influx of new people into the town of 5,000 a bit of economic relief to a city hurting from the stay at home order of the governor from the pandemic. With businesses closed for the past six weeks, the city is hurting for revenue which would normally come with spring visitors to the now nationally known, historic, fun–loving city.
When Mayor David Smith became aware of the building’s lease for one year, he sent the city building inspector to have a look that resulted in some “heavy fines” for the construction company, he said. Renovations in the amount of $350,000 to the building included the installation of interior walls for offices.
He introduced himself and talked to SWVC on Tuesday. "I discussed social distancing and wearing masks and they were pleasant and receptive. I then went to the SWC temporary office and met with the project supervisor. Likewise, I discussed our social distancing and masking policy. Again, he was very receptive and he wants the company to be an asset to the community."
He was told SWVC was renting 25 properties in Bisbee and the company was looking forward to the town "opening up."
SWVC is hiring 200 workers and is looking for local applicants, Smith continued. "Laborers start at $20–plus an hour with benefits and a 60-hour work week. Operators will be paid $30–plus an hour with benefits and the 60-hour work week. They are projected to be here for up to a year. They are accepting applications at the Safeway Plaza."
The economic gain is not worth the risk, according to Jenkins.
“There are two ways of looking at it,” he said. “Sure, the city needs help. Our businesses need help. But, is Bisbee going to be any better off when they leave? How much are they actually going to generate?”
Though Smith has been in almost daily phone meetings with Governor Doug Ducey, he has “no idea” what the decision will be as the directive to stay at home expires on April 30.
“Bisbee and Cochise County have been lucky,” he added. “But, we may have to stay locked down for a while yet until the rate of the spread of the virus continues to decline. It’s getting better in the state, but people are still dying.”
SWVC was contracted by the federal government to build the Tucson Sector sections for $524 million, according to a U.S. Department of Defense announcement on March 23. SWVC is based in Albuquerque, and has contracted other large–scale construction projects for the federal government with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Customs and Border Protection. In Cochise County, SWVC will be working on 32 miles of the border with Mexico.
In contacts with the Border Patrol, Smith was told the portion of the yet to be determined structure over the San Pedro River within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area would probably not be completed until after the monsoons, maybe in October or November.