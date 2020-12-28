SIERRA VISTA — As the largest hospital in Cochise County, Canyon Vista Medical Center has been serving as a receiving station for people suffering from COVID–19 since March.
Valerie Weller–Brown, media specialist with CVMC, said the hospital has 20 COVID–19 patients right now, but did not know how many have been treated since the virus hit the county.
She stated in an email, “It is difficult to imagine a more challenging time for our community than what we have faced over the past eight months of the COVID–19 pandemic. This public health crisis continues to take its toll on our community; demand even more of our energy and efforts to keep ourselves and others safe; and, quite frankly, change life as we know it.”
She added, “We are prepared to handle an influx of patients and expand the capacity of our facility, if needed. We continue to closely monitor the prevalence of the virus in our community and build upon our hospital’s emergency operations plan, which maps out, among many things, our escalation plan in the event of a surge of patients."
"We cannot speculate on what could happen over the coming weeks and months, but we can assure everyone that we are working hard to plan for all of these scenarios and adapt our hospital operations to safely care for and support our community during this evolving pandemic.”
Healthcare staff was affected and currently there are 12 members who tested positive for the virus.
Like other hospitals, there is as zero–visitor policy with some exceptions, like end of life or a family support person, which are handled by a case by case basis, she noted.
CVMC has experienced some delays in transferring patients to ICUs.
Weller–Brown said, “We are following our standard procedures for transfer patients and have been using the Arizona Surge Line that the state health departments, like all hospital in our state we have felt the impact of the influx of patients."
"Small towns and rural areas across the country and across Arizona have seen a rapid acceleration of COVID–19 cases in the past few weeks, and our hospital has felt the impact. Unfortunately, the continued surge and prevalence of COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm the local healthcare delivery system, which is why we all must do our part to protect ourselves, our healthcare workers and our communities."
CVMC has received an initial allocation of COVID–19 vaccines and are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the state of Arizona, she said.
The vaccine was provided to frontline healthcare workers, and to date 275 staff member have been inoculated.
She stated, “Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated. CVMC is pleased to be taking this next exciting step toward ending the pandemic and advancing our mission of 'Making Communities Healthier.'"
“The brightest ray of sunshine and hope through this ongoing storm is that we have an incredibly talented, committed and courageous team fighting this virus on the front lines at Canyon Vista Medical Center every day. People can rest assured that our heroes are hard at work caring for patients and their families, friends and neighbors around the clock —and we truly hope that fact gives people some peace of mind.” she said.