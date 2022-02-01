SIERRA VISTA — Canyon Vista Medical Center is receiving support from the Department of Health and Human Services after getting approval for an application that calls for assistance at the hospital during this crucial time of the pandemic.
A federal team of 14 medical professionals from the National Disaster Medical System has been deployed and will assist the hospital in different areas of need starting this week.
The hospital will utilize members of the NDMS to provide and assist with operational needs and help patients during the surge of the omicron variant that is rapidly spreading across the nation.
Associate Chief Nursing Officer Cosette Britton said in Canyon Vista Medical Center’s latest press release: “This NDMS team will provide much needed support to all of our departments and allow us to better serve our patients and community. CVMC has a lot to offer Sierra Vista and Cochise County, and having more clinical staff ensures that we can continue operating at a high level as we navigate this surge of the pandemic.”
There will be a number of key roles at the hospital provided by assistance from the NDMS, such as a respiratory therapist, nurses, paramedics, logistics, administration support and physicians.
Marketing and Communications Coordinator Alexis Ramanjulu said in an email statement that staffing poses to be a challenge, but is being monitored while mentioning there is still adequate staff and resources to take care of patients.
“We greatly appreciate our health care heroes and how tirelessly they are working to provide excellent care to our community,” she said.
CEO Shaun Phillips also provided a statement in the hospital’s press release: “We understand how important it is for people to be close to home and loved ones when they are ill. While this help will benefit our staff, we know it will also benefit our community and help us make our communities healthier.”
Regarding the omicron variant, Ramanjulu said studies are ongoing, but current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection.
She responded to a question in an email statement: “The best defense is to get a COVID-19 vaccine and encourage everyone you know to get vaccinated. At this point, most of the patients we are seeing who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. It is also wise to wear a mask, socially distance from others and practice proper hand hygiene to help slow the spread of illness.”
