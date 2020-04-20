Climate activist Jamie Margolin walks through a park in Seattle in April 5, 2020. Margolin had extensive plans for her senior high school year that were put on hold by the outbreak of the coronavirus, including attendance at one of the massive marches that had been planned for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but like many other young activists who've helped galvanize what's become a global climate movement, Margolin is joining them in organizing in place, from the United States to Ecuador, Uganda, India and beyond.