SIERRA VISTA — The 50th anniversary of Earth Day, April 22, will be celebrated online this year due to the COVID–19 outbreak, but the offerings from various organizations are extensive and meaningful.
Sandy Bahr, Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter, said in an interview, the day will be filled with film screenings, discussions, workshops, storytelling, family art, tree planting and more.
Many were disappointed about cancellation of Earth Day events and activities due to the virus, but the Sierra Club and other organizations recognized how important it is to “keep our communities safe and healthy, so that means not doing the traditional gatherings.”
Though the plan was to have 50 service projects ready to go for the celebration, including a Phoenix rally and tree planting, the focus was shifted to bring people together for actions online, she explained.
Invitations were sent out to attend a Zoom meeting and after a brainstorming effort, they developed the schedule and pulled things together for the Arizona celebration.
“Everyone is doing something and that makes a big difference,” she continued. “We may need to be apart physically, but we can still be together taking actions for the climate and promoting clean air, clean water, and healthy communities.”
From April 19 to April 24, activists, performers, leaders and artists will come together for an empowering, inspiring and communal three day livestream mobilization,” according to Bahr.
The livestream programs provide an opportunity to educate and propose solutions to the climate crisis and help ease the loneliness of isolation, she added. There will be simulcasts across major streaming platforms such as Facebook Live, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Twitch.
Those who helped organize the virtual Earth Day were: Arizona Chapter of Elders Climate Action, Arizona Interfaith Power and Light, Arizona Youth Climate Coalition, Black Canyon Heritage Park, Chispa Arizona, Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Earth Justice Ministry at UUCP, Ecomadres, Extinction Rebellion and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy.
Also involved in the project were the Environmental Coalition, Friends of Ironwood Forest, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, K–20 Changemaker Campus, Kids Climate Action Network, Sierra Club — Grand Canyon Chapter, The Climate Mobilization, Tucson Audubon Society, Union of Concerned Scientists and the Yuma Audubon Society.
The lineup of events and things to do
April 19–21 — Earth Day Story Time at: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q0000028barAAA.
Apr. 19–26 — Free online, at home screening of the film "The Human Element" at: https://salsa4.salsalabs.com/o/50836/p/salsa/web/common/public/signup?signup_page_KEY=11669.
Apr. 20 — Indigenous Peoples and the Climate Crisis webinar with Laura Medina/Indigenous Peoples Day Arizona, Souta Calling Last/Indigenous Vision, AZ Youth Climate Coalition, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at: https://www.facebook.com/climatestrikeaz/.
April 20–24 — Home tree planting and social media campaign, at: https://k20tucson.org/
Apr. 20–24 — Two “Love Made Visible” stories each day on social media from Arizona Interfaith Power and Light at https://www.facebook.com/Arizona-Interfaith-Power-Light-173996956039660/.
Apr. 20–24 — Earth Day 50th Anniversary Interviews online at AZ Youth Climate Coalition @climatestrikeaz and on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/climatestrikeaz.
Apr. 20–24 — Home tree planting & social media campaign at: https://k20tucson.org/.
Apr. 21 — Postcards to Politicians on Climate, Sierra Club, 6 p.m. at: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q0000028boxAAA.
Apr. 22–24 — Earth Day Live at: https://www.earthdaylive2020.org/?utm_campaign=wp_the_energy_202&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&wpisrc=nl_energy202.
Apr. 22 — Earth Day 50th Anniversary Interviews in a digital town with scientists and youth climate activists to explore and envision how the country can recover from the COVID–19 pandemic with action that also addresses the climate crisis. RSVP via tinyurl.com/ClimateCovidTownHall to receive the link the day prior to the event.
Apr. 22–24 — Earth Day Live activists, performers, thought leaders, and artists will come together for an empowering, inspiring, and communal three day livestream mobilization. https://www.earthdaylive2020.org/?utm_campaign=wp_the_energy_202&utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&wpisrc=nl_energy202
Apr. 22–Apr.24 — Elders Climate Action is offering a three-day live stream event focused on climate action for young people and adults. “Earth Day Live” is a 72–hour live stream and online mobilization that aims to engage people in collective actions to protect the climate and their communities. It will include training sessions, performances and appearances by celebrities, politicians, scientists and youth activists to keep everyone engaged and inspired.
April 22 — “Our Future Beyond COVID-19 — A Conversation Between Scientists and Youth,” webinar at 4 p.m. at: https://sciencerising.org/events/our-future-beyond-covid-19-a-conversation-between-scientists-and-youth/.
April 22 — Virtual Flyway with Tucson Audubon Society at http://tucsonaudubon.org/news-events/. More information on the site.
April 22 — Celebrating Earth Day Community Meeting, 6 p.m. at: https://www.facebook.com/ChispaAZ.
April 22 — High Schoolers for Climate Justice is doing a digital campaign making shrines to the future. Make a shoebox shrine of something you are afraid of losing or working to protect, send a photo to: highschoolersforclimatejustice@gmail.com and @highschoolers4climatejustice on Instagram.
April 22 — Digital Climate Strike, AZ Youth Climate Coalition — Take a photo of yourself with a sign, use hashtags #WhyWeStrike #50YearsofChange, tag two polluters or politicians who you would like to see take bold action at https://www.facebook.com/pg/climatestrikeaz/posts/.
April 23 — “At Home Advocacy” FB Live with Defend Our Future, 2 p.m. at: https://www.facebook.com/defendourfutureaz/posts/605584613501063
April 23 — “The Fight for Oak Flat” film screening and discussion, 6:30 p.m. at: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002CNCcAAO
For more information on Earth Day activities, visit the Earth Day official website at: https://www.earthday.org/ or the Sierra Club website at: https://www.sierraclub.org/topics/earth-day.