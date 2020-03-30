The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce has created a COVID-19 Business Impact Survey to determine which businesses are being affected the most and in what ways. The survey is open to all businesses and can be taken more than once as your business circumstances change. As the COVID-19 continues to impact our local businesses the issues and needs will change. The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, along with our chamber members and our partners, need to know where the greatest impacts are and what the greatest needs are.
For question 8 we asked, “What are your immediate needs?” The most common answers were “sales” and “money.” The second most common answer was related to PPE and supplies. There were multiple requests for the community to stop hoarding food and supplies and to allow others to shop as well. Happily, there were many responses that said they had no needs at this time.
Question 9 asked respondents, “What would be the most helpful service the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce could provide to your business?” The responses were largely requesting information. The businesses are looking for more information on foodbanks, childcare, business guidelines related to COVID 19, the impact of COVID 19 on the businesses, bridge loans, contact information, and updates. A recurring request was informing the public of what businesses are still open.
We are happy to say that we are addressing the most urgent needs through several venues. The information and resources are posted on our Website on the COVID-19 page. We also host a daily Facebook Live video Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. that includes the latest updates from sources like our senators, the governor’s office, Cochise County, The City of Sierra Vista, and Fort Huachuca. We also include guest speakers as well to discuss certain items in more detail.
We have also created a list of our chamber member restaurants and bars including their hours of operation and delivery and/or takeout. We created the same type of chart for our local grocery stores to post their hours and the special hours set up for the elderly. For chamber members and non-members, we created a Facebook Group called “Sierra Vista Area Community Updates” Each business can post their specials, changes in hours, or any other business-related information they want the community to know.
We will be pulling the survey results each week and posting the updated results on our website.
This survey is available on the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.sierravistaareachamber.com and on the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Submitted by Melany Edwards-Barton, CEO, Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce