Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Inc. (CCHCI) is committed to providing continuous healthcare to all patients, with minimal disruptions, during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to provide uninterrupted healthcare services, CCHCI is making several temporary operational changes. These changes will allow our staff to provide essential healthcare to our patients, without compromising your health and safety.
Telehealth: Telehealth appointments are available now and allow our patients to safely access our providers, without having to leave home. We are currently in the process of converting some existing appointments to telehealth visits and will continue to roll this out to as many appointment types as possible, over the next several days, for those patients that do not require an in-person visit.
Dental Clinics Change in Hours: Per American Dental Association (ADA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, our Sierra Vista and Douglas dental centers will only be open for EMERGENCY dental visits over the next several weeks. This is to ensure that anyone with a dental emergency will be able to be seen at one of our centers and does not need to go to the emergency room. It is important that anyone experiencing a dental emergency DOES NOT seek treatment at an emergency room or hospital at this time.
Curb-side pharmacy service: We are temporarily offering curbside pickup at our Sierra Vista, Benson, and Bisbee CCHCI Pharmacies. Our lobby is still open, and patients are welcome to come inside. However, those who wish to maintain social distance can call the pharmacy to make arrangements for the medication to be delivered directly to their vehicle. At this time curbside delivery is limited to credit card transactions and payments will be collected over the phone. The Douglas CCHCI pharmacy will continue to serve patients directly through their drive thru.
Testing: Testing is available, but very limited. County health departments do not provide coronavirus COVID-19 testing. Your healthcare provider can assess you and your symptoms to see if you meet very specific criteria required by the CDC to be tested for COVID-19. Your healthcare provider will make this recommendation and you must meet all these criteria before you qualify for testing.
If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, DO NOT go to an emergency room or clinic. Please call us first, and we will provide you information on what you should do next. (520) 459-3011
Limited Visits: Any patient who has an in-person clinic visit, please limit the number of people you bring with you to the appointment. We also ask if anyone in your household has a cough, paired with a fever, please call us before entering any of our clinics, pharmacies, or administration locations so we can better serve you. This will allow you to be triaged by a trained Registered Nurse at our call center and will ensure that we can keep staff and other patients safe.
COVID-19 is spread mainly person-to-person contact, between people who are within four to six feet of each other, through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. To protect yourself and others, please take the following steps:
Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds.
If you cannot wash your hands, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth by unwashed hands.
Put distance between yourself and other people but following the six-foot rule; six feet of space between you and another person, if possible.
Practice social distancing.
If you feel ill, PLEASE STAY HOME
Cover your coughs and sneezes.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
We also ask that you get your information about coronavirus COVID-19 from reputable sources. This minimizes misinformation, aids in less confusion and frustration for everyone. For the most up-to-date information, we suggest you visit the following websites:
Centers for Disease Control - www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
Cochise County Coronavirus Response Hub: https://covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/
Arizona Department of Health Services - http://www.azdhs.gov
The public may also access coronavirus COVID-19 information, and, CCHCI operational changes on our website: www.cchci.org
CCHCI appreciates your patience and cooperation during these unprecedented times.
Submitted by Chiricahua Community Health Centers