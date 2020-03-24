The City of Sierra Vista has canceled the City Council work session scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and the City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday evening as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
The next regularly scheduled City Council work session is set for Tuesday, April 7, at 3:00 p.m. and the next City Council meeting is set for Thursday, April 9, at 5 p.m. The business set for this week’s agendas can be discussed and acted upon at that time.
“There is no pressing business for the City Council to consider at its meetings this week and it’s a key moment to practice social distancing in order to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “We’ll reassess the situation in April and will provide the public options to view or listen in to the meetings remotely should strict social distancing recommendations remain in place."
In addition, the City has closed the lobby at City Hall until further notice. Residents may pay for City services online, by mail, or by using the drive-up drop box located in the north end of the City Hall parking lot. Online payments can be made at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by going to the “I Want To” tab and highlighting “Pay Online.” Any applications, forms, or payments may also be sent via email to CityClerk@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
For assistance with the process or to make an in-person appointment, if absolutely necessary, please call (520) 458-3315, ext. 0.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista