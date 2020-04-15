COCHISE COUNTY — Business as usual is currently on hold as the scourge that is COVID-19 has forced city and county officials to adjust to a world of teleconferencing, answering police calls for service by phone and locking the doors of government buildings that the public once flowed through.
Sierra Vista city officials and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels weighed in on how the coronavirus has — for the moment — changed their organization's routines and what they believe the pandemic's lasting effects will be.
Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said while his officers obviously must still fight crime and keep citizens safe, some adjustments have been made when it comes to officer training and responding to lesser offenses.
"Some changes that have taken place as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak is the cancellation of training for large groups, limiting training and briefings to 10 or less officers," Thrasher said. "(Also) suspending fingerprinting services for the public, increasing close patrols of shopping centers, and having officers take many routine calls for service over the telephone."
Early on, even before COVID-19 forced many in the county to rearrange their routines, Dannels asked his own deputies and other law enforcement agencies that use the jail, to cite, rather than arrest, offenders who don't pose a risk to the public. Additionally, the county jail in Sierra Vista is being used specifically to house sick inmates, Dannels said.
"Our jail system is very vulnerable," Dannels said. "Currently, we have implemented protective measures to reduce the introduction of COVID-19 into our jails. The Sierra Vista jail is currently being used for sick inmates and/or those showing signs of the COVID-19 for isolation purposes."
Sierra Vista of course, like other government entities, has stopped its in-person city council meetings in exchange for remote sessions where the public and council members call in. Both Sierra Vista City Manager Chuck Potucek and Mayor Rick Mueller said they've forgone most of their face-to-face gatherings in exchange for teleconferencing.
Mueller said he has visited some key locations in order to better understand the impact of COVID-19: "I have spent time visiting various city facilities, businesses, Fort Huachuca, and some medical facilities in the community."
The mayor has also spent a lot of time communicating "through electronic means" with other elected officials.
"I am speaking more often to the Governor’s office, with our U.S. Senators, Congresswoman Kirkpatrick, state Legislators, the county, council members, key state and community partners, and most importantly with our citizens, on specific issues relating to this emergency," he said.
The four officials said their agencies will undoubtedly assess how their organizations reacted and handled the pandemic outbreak and how they can prepare in the future for any other situation that strikes.
"It’s critical that we evaluate this health epidemic to ensure what worked well and what needs immediate improvement to ensure we are better prepared for the next crisis," Dannels said. "Being a rural county with limited resources, the best lesson is how community-government leaders come together in hopes of debriefing this crisis and implementing better protocols for the future. We must never forget that we work directly for our citizens with high expectations that their leadership will do everything within reason and our authority to keep our citizens protected and safe. Every agency shares this responsibility."
Sierra Vista's Emergency Operation Plan will be front and center, said Potucek, with review and revisions that would incorporate the lessons learned from COVID-19, "in order to prepare for the next one."
Mueller said the city will do the same thing it did following Monument Fire of 2011.
"We will conduct an After Action Review to determine what was done well, what was not done so well, the corrective measures needed, review and amend the emergency plan and conduct additional training as may be required so our next response to a crisis is even better," the mayor said.
The city manager also warned that money will likely be tight.
"Budgeting will necessarily become even more conservative over the next year or two," Potucek said. "Beyond that, I am thinking about how our residents, businesses and non-profit communities will adapt and respond to the post COVID-19 environment and how that will impact how we provide services.
"I do see increasing use of teleconferencing and web-based meetings in the future," Potucek added.
Both Dannels and Thrasher said they will ensure their respective officers have plenty of personal protective gear.
"Normally, we are well prepared for the day-to-day risks, but the health risk presented by COVID-19 has made us all better aware and prepared against this evil," Dannels said.
Thrasher echoed his comments: "Due to the limited availability of personal protective gear I would recommend having more of these items stored and available. While we have supplies for short-term issues, the need for availability of these items for long-term operations will be necessary. I would also recommend exploring more ways to provide more web-based services."
All agreed that the pandemic will leave its indelible mark on society.
"There will be a ‘new normal’ for all of us once this is over and I am sure we all will be able to adapt and overcome any challenge," Mueller said.