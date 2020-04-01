April 1 is Census Day, and this year there is no better way to celebrate than by completing your 2020 Census survey from the comfort of home.
In a decennial Census year, April 1 would typically be marked with in-person outreach events getting the word out that completing the Census is easy, safe, and important. With COVID-19 social distancing measures in place locally and throughout the country, Americans will mark Census Day 2020 a little differently.
Fortunately, it’s never been easier to complete your Census. Just head to www.My2020Census.gov to get started. The whole process only takes 10 to 15 minutes and provides a sense of accomplishing something important. Completing your Census helps ensure your community, county, and state get adequate resources and representation. There are also options to respond over the phone or by mail.
“Being counted is an important opportunity to step up for your community,” City of Sierra Vista Public Information Officer Adam Curtis says. The City is a member of the Cochise County Complete Count Committee and has spearheaded efforts in Sierra Vista to ensure an accurate count, to include coordinating with many organizations, businesses, and groups to get the word out in recent weeks and months.
The 2020 Census asks basic information about who resides in your household most of the time as of April 1. The information collected is confidential and may never be used against you in a court of law or by any federal agency.
As of March 31, Sierra Vista’s self-response rate was 38.2 percent, and the rate for the state of Arizona was 34.6. The more people self-respond, the less in-person non-response follow up will need to be conducted by Census workers. The COVID-19 pandemic has already resulted in the Census Bureau postponing non-response follow up efforts and extending the deadline to fill out the 2020 Census until Aug. 14.
Learn more at www.2020Census.gov.
— Submitted by City of Sierra Vista