SIERRA VISTA — City parks will reopen to the public on Saturday, while the lobby at City Hall and other public buildings will be ready for business on May 18, officials said Tuesday.
The bad news is, the public bathrooms at many of the parks and sports courts won’t be open for a while because the city can’t get its hands on enough cleaning supplies to keep these facilities adequately maintained, City Manager Chuck Potucek said.
At a city council work session Tuesday, Potucek told council members that following Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to lift the stay-at-home order on Friday, “it sounds like most things are going back to normal.”
What’s not normal is the city’s cleaning supply inventory, Potucek indicated.
“We’re in competition with other cities (in ordering) and we’ve been ordering since early March,” Potucek said. “We don’t have sufficient cleaning supplies to keep the bathrooms cleaned (properly).”
He also mentioned that thieves had stolen toilet paper from some of the public bathrooms in the city “during the hoarding situation.”
But aside from that wrinkle, he reeled off the locations that will be back in business this Saturday, which includes all city parks, sports fields, basketball and tennis courts, the skate park and the dog park.
By Monday, the lobbies at City Hall, the Sierra Vista Police Department and public works will be open, as will the front desk at the sports building at the Rothery Center and the museum.
The public library however, will not be open, but patrons may order books online and pick them up and return them curbside, Potucek said.
City officials are still working on details for the library and how to keep people safe once it opens, because Potucek said it’s one of the buildings that attracts the most people.
Plexiglass partitions will be in place at locales where city employees engage with the public, Potucek said.
Additionally, all public meetings, such as city council work sessions and regular meetings and other sessions, will be in person beginning in June, Potucek said.
The city manager also said that the city’s popular July 4 festivities, “will be celebrated as we normally do,” but with a few exceptions. He mentioned that there may not be participation from Fort Huachuca because their guidelines may “lag behind a bit.”
At a recent COVID-19 virtual town hall sesion from the post, Major General Laura Potter said that while many facilities in the community would begin getting back to normal, Fort Huachuca may not necessarily follow suit because of the guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Defense.
In the meantime, while there are still several city employees working from their homes, Potucek told council members he expects most employees will be back to their desks by June.
Currently, the city is allowing employees to return voluntarily.
“You’re still going to see a lot of people who are uncomfortable in public places,” he said. “We need to see all sides of that.”
“But we also need to get used to being around each other,” Potucek added.
The decisions to reopen city facilities and other businesses across the state came amid questions of if Arizona has hit its peak in coronavirus cases.
Cochise County’s official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 43 Tuesday, data from the county’s website showed.
Across the state, 11,736 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 562 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That’s an increase of 20 deaths and more than 350 cases from the previous day’s data. The number of those recovered in Arizona is not available on the state’s website.
In the county, ten cases are still active, and no deaths have been recorded.
The number of people tested in the county was at 1,372 Tuesday, data shows. Sixty-six new tests were reported over the previous day in the county, but the data doesn’t include the results from Saturday’s testing blitz, during which more than 500 tests were done, according to county officials.
The county will hold another test blitz this Saturday, May 16, at the Douglas High School east parking lot, N. Louis Ave. and E. 15th Street. Anyone who would like to be tested needs to pre-register by calling (520) 515-8648 on May 13 or May 14, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In the county, 24 women have tested positive, and 19 men. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 55 years of age, data shows. Six people have been hospitalized, with one requiring treatment in an ICU.