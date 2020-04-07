SIERRA VISTA — Like most of its counterparts across the state, Sierra Vista city government will be forced to tighten the reins on spending and hiring new employees in the coming fiscal year, as COVID-19 dictates the city’s financial path.
A drop in the tax revenues the city receives locally and from the state is the most likely scenario facing Sierra Vista, officials said this week.
The city was projecting a 4.5 to 5 percent increase in all state-shared revenue and local sales tax for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, for example, but those projections were made before the pandemic struck, said Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough.
Adding new employees to the city’s force is also unlikely to be on the horizon, Yarbrough said.
“The department heads are aware that we’re preparing a very conservative budget for next year,” Yarbrough said. “For next year we’re holding our employee numbers down, and will be paring back the state shared sales tax estimates and local sales tax estimates. We’re going to assume they’ll at least be flat with no growth.
“We will of course monitor all revenue closely, and make adjustments as the year goes on as needed.”
The city’s share of local and state sales tax revenues is where Sierra Vista may feel the tightest grip from coronavirus-related shutdowns and closures, Yarbrough said.
“Because of this, where we would have originally projected growth for next year, we will instead estimate we will see revenue equal to the current year,” Yarbrough said in an email. “So zero growth, but not yet negative growth.”
State shared revenue is Sierra Vista’s share of various taxes and fees (such as income tax, vehicle licensing tax, gas taxes, etc.) collected and redistributed by the Department of Revenue to cities, towns and counties based on population. Local sales tax revenue is what Sierra Vista receives from transactions inside the city limits.
Yarbrough further explained that the city won’t see much of a strain on shared income tax revenue from the state in the coming 2020-2021 fiscal year, but the following year — the 2021-2022 fiscal year — could be different.
“State shared income tax revenue is from the year before, so we aren’t expecting much change there for next fiscal year,” she said. “The following year, fiscal year 2021-2022, is where we’d see an impact to state income tax revenue from the current crisis.”
“We should receive adjusted revenue projections from the state in late May, early June, and will adjust our budget accordingly if necessary,” Yarbrough added.
The city however, is set to receive some relief from the federal government by way of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), said Community Development Director Matt McLachlan.
“On April 2, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that the city will receive an additional $159,897 in CDBG funding via the CARES Act,” McLachlan wrote in a memo to the city council. “This additional funding will need to be programmed in accordance with HUD rules that have yet to be announced.”
McLachlan said the issue is on the city council meeting agenda for Thursday — which will be conducted online — but staff will suggest that the item be discussed at the next meeting, on April 23.
Where and how the CARES Act money is spent will be up to the council, McLachlan said.
“I’m waiting to find out the procedural steps we need to go through to get it programmed and spent,” McLachlan said in an email. “HUD has indicated that they are going to be promulgating special rules to minimize red tape so we can more quickly address critical local needs. It’s my hope and expectation that we’ll receive the details from HUD in the next week or two.”