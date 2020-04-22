SIERRA VISTA — At least 29 city employees are in quarantine after another worker was tested for coronavirus, an official said this week.
The employee has not been identified in order to protect the individual's privacy, but City Manager Chuck Potucek told City Council members at a work session Tuesday that a "potential employee case positive last week" sent 29 employees home for a 14-day quarantine.
Because of the employee's status, three city buildings have been shut down, including the library, the Oscar Yrun Community Center and the Ethel H. Berger Center.
The Herald/Review sent a handful of emails to Potucek Wednesday asking for more details and clarification regarding the employee who was tested for COVID-19. Potucek however, said he could not comment and told the Herald/Review to use what was mentioned in the work session.
"All those employees we think had exposure have been notified," Potucek said during the work session. "And they're all on 14-day quarantine."
"We're not aware of any other positive tests that may have come out of that," Potucek added.
The employees in quarantine are working remotely.
The city manager also told councilmembers that the city has "stepped up" its working at home program with more employees doing their jobs remotely over the next two weeks. The entire city council, with the exception of Mayor Rick Mueller, attended Tuesday's session from their individual residences. Mueller sat in the council chambers at City Hall.
The mayor asked Potucek if employees possibly could return to work by May 4.
"We're hoping for Monday, May 4," Potucek said.