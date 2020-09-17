SIERRA VISTA — Thursday afternoon, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller issued a suspension of the June 26 emergency declaration requiring that people wear face coverings or shields while in public when physical distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.
The suspension will take effect at 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Residents are still highly encouraged to wear face coverings while out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and should be aware that face coverings may still be required in certain government facilities or inside businesses. While the order is suspended, it has not been rescinded, which means it may be enacted again if the need arises.
“I applaud Sierra Vista residents for everything they have done to help combat COVID-19 in our community. These efforts have been borne out in the local case numbers, which have declined consistently in recent weeks and months,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “While we are in a good place right now, we know that can change quickly with this virus. I ask that residents remain vigilant and continue to be kind to one another as we head into the fall and winter months.”
As of today, Cochise County reports that there are 26 active cases with just 1 to 5 cases or 0 cases in each of the Sierra Vista zip codes. For the latest local COVID-19 data head to https://covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com/. For the latest City news associated with COVID-19 head to the Coronavirus Updates webpage linked on the City’s home page at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista