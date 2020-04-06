Effective 5 p.m. Monday, the City of Sierra Vista will close additional park amenities to include its dog park, pickleball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, and skate park to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
These closures come after nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cochise County, with 2,456 confirmed statewide. On Friday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the closure of amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene protections to be in place. Gov. Ducey’s order specifically identified basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds, and public restrooms. Effective Saturday at 5 p.m., the City closed any of these facilities that were still operating.
Today, the City is extending closures to include additional facilities that cannot be operated to ensure an environment that meets safe hygienic standards and that promotes physical distancing of 6 feet or more between people. These facilities are the dog park in Tompkins Park, all City pickleball and tennis courts, City volleyball courts, and the City’s Skate and Bike Court. They will be closed effective 5 p.m. Monday.
“Cochise County has nine cases of COVID-19 and the state of Arizona’s level of community risk is increasing by the day. We need to protect our community by limiting opportunities for exposure to help slow the spread of cases,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller said.
“It’s important to be active and enjoy the great outdoors to stay healthy. We must do so with the utmost care by always practicing physical distancing and by avoiding activities where germs can easily spread.”
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista