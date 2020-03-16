In accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, and the White House, the City of Sierra Vista is canceling or postponing upcoming community events and closing some public facilities that draw large groups of people, to help limit the spread of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
The CDC issued a recommendation on Sunday to cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. That recommendation was then reiterated by Ducey, who also ordered the closure of all Arizona K-12 public schools until at least March 27. Today the White House announced guidelines to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus,” the CDC says on it website.
“Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cochise County at this time, the City of Sierra Vista is supporting common sense efforts to prevent and limit its spread,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “We are keeping our citizens’ health and safety in the forefront of our minds as we take proactive measures locally.”
As local conditions change, the city will update closings and provide the most current information. For the latest updates on the status of facilities and programs, in addition to information from county, state, and federal health officials, head to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and follow the link to the “Combating coronavirus” webpage.
Library and Cove facility closures start tomorrow
The Sierra Vista Public Library and The Cove will be closed to the public until further notice effective Tuesday, March 17.
These facilities regularly serve more than 50 people at a time. While staff has been thoroughly sanitizing surfaces and materials, the facilities still pose a risk due to their high public use.
Library book drops will be temporarily closed so patrons should hold onto any checked out items until the library reopens. All fines and late fees will be waived during this period. Items that have been placed on hold will remain on the shelf until the library reopens.
Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the online library catalog to check out digital materials like eBooks and digital audiobooks. The online catalog is available at www.cochiselibrary.org. Patrons can also download the free Libby app from their app store to easily access the catalog on their smart phones.
Event cancellations or postponements
The website calendar at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and the city’s Facebook pages will be updated with the most current information regarding the status of events and programs.
For specific questions regarding Leisure programs or events, please call (520) 458-7922 or email classes@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
Events and programs that are being cancelled or postponed at this time include:
All events at the Sierra Vista Public Library (this also impacts reservations for the library’s public meetings spaces)
All events and programs at The Cove, to include the Spring Break Bash on Friday, March 20
Spring Bazaar on Saturday, March 21
Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 28
Arizona Coyotes Hockey Game Trip on Saturday, March 28
Firebolt Youth Triathlon on Saturday, April 4
Gaslight Theatre Trip to Buccaneers of the Caribbean on Saturday, April 11
Friday Family Fun Night: Family Face Off on Friday, April 17
Daddy & Daughter Glaze-a-Piece Tea Party on Saturday, April 25
Mother & Son Country Two-Step Party on Saturday, May 9
West End Fair on Saturday, May 2
Physical Fitness & Sports Wellness Fair on Saturday, May 2
Other impacts
All Kid’s W.O.R.L.D. programming has been suspended until further notice as local school campuses are closed until at least March 27. All parents with children enrolled in the program are being contacted and will receive a full refund.
The lobbies at the Oscar Yrun Community Center, the City of Sierra Vista Sports Division, and the Ethel H. Berger Center will remain open but the rest of the facilities’ will be closed, to include suspending all classes and group activities until further notice.
The Vista Transit Center and the transit system will continue to operate as usual at this time, with heightened sanitization measures continuing to be taken. Cochise County’s exposure risk is still low, however the status of the transit center will be continually evaluated as the spread of COVID-19 is assessed and reported by health officials.
The Sierra Vista Police Department will not offer fingerprinting service to the public and will not approve meeting room reservations for groups of 50 or more for the next eight weeks. The department is also suspending civilian ride-a-longs for eight weeks.
Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services is also suspending all public education and outreach activities for the next eight weeks. That includes tours of its fire stations.
The city’s Therapeutic Recreation Services activities will be suspended for at least the next week, at which point staff will assess whether to resume activities.
The City of Sierra Vista has revoked all permits for special events occurring at City facilities during the recommended eight week period with anticipated attendance of 50 or more people. In addition, the City of Sierra Vista lists a variety of submitted external community events on its calendar at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov. As the City receives the most current event information from organizers, it will update the event listings on the calendar.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, City of Sierra Vista public information officer