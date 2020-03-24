SIERRA VISTA — A plan is in the works by the city’s information technology staff that would enable council members and citizens to attend meetings remotely and also comment electronically, while the panel is in session, the mayor said Tuesday.
The city council’s work session Tuesday afternoon and the regular council meeting Thursday were both canceled after Mayor Rick Mueller discussed the issue with other staff and decided it was the safest route in light of COVID-19.
Initially, both meetings were scheduled and the public was informed that they could dial in and listen to the session.
But Tuesday morning, Mueller said the agenda had nothing on it that was pressing.
More importantly, Mueller said the city is working on installing technology that would allow council members and the public the option of attending and commenting remotely for the next work session and regular council meeting scheduled for April.
“The challenge is that when we meet, I’d like to be able to have people (council members and the public) call in remotely and comment via electronic means,” Mueller said. “But that’s something we’ll be working on over the next two weeks.”
Mueller said the city clerk’s office and IT (information technology) staff are heading the effort. But it could take time because the companies Sierra Vista is working with, are tied up with other municipalities that are implementing similar plans.
The next council work session is slated for Tuesday, April 7 at 3 p.m., and the next regular city council meeting will be on April 9 at 5 p.m. Mueller said it’s possible that the plan for remote attendance and participation at both meetings, could be in place by then.
City officials will assess the situation in April to determine the status of COVID-19 and its impact in the community, Mueller said.
Aside from cancelling the meetings, City Hall’s lobby is also closed.
Residents may pay for city services online, by mail, or by using the drive-up drop box located in the north end of the City Hall parking lot. Online payments can be made at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by going to the “I Want To” tab and highlighting “Pay Online.” Any applications, forms, or payments may also be sent via email to CityClerk@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
For assistance with the process or to make an in-person appointment, if absolutely necessary, please call (520) 458-3315, ext. 0.