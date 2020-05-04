Cochise College understands that many students are struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. During his weekly message, college President J.D. Rottweiler announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Emergency Aid Grant designed to help students who find themselves financially impacted. The grant is pertaining to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) that was signed into law on March 27, 2020. Included within the relief package, Emergency Financial Aid Grants are being made available to college and university students across the nation.
Eligible Cochise College students will receive between $400 and $1,200 an amount of money based on the number of credits enrolled that can be used to help compensate for the economic impact COVID-19 may have had on a student.
To be eligible, the grant applicant must meet all of the following requirements:
• Complete the COVID-19 Emergency Fund Request (Online Form) found on the website at https://www.cochise.edu/fa/#FormsRow, affirming the funds shall be used for the intended purposes of food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child-care.
• Be enrolled at Cochise College between March 1 and March 31, 2020.
• Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Students can continue to apply for the 2019-2020 FAFSA through June 30 or the 2021 FAFSA. The school code is 001072.
Cochise College students who meet eligibility will be notified and will receive the funds as an electronic bank transfer if they are already signed up for that, or a check will be mailed to their homes. Funds shall be distributed, generally, within 14 college business days of receipt of a completed application by an eligible student.
We look forward to receiving your applications and being able to help our students continue to persevere during these challenging times to achieve their educational goals.
If you have any questions, contact the Financial Aid Office at smithtinesha@cochise.edu. Please include your student identification or C number.
Submitted by Cochise College