Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 36 Friday, data from the county's website shows. That's up from 31 on Thursday.
Across the state, 6,045 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 266 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That's an increase of 17 deaths and 276 cases from the previous day's data.
In the county, 23 cases are still active, while 13 have recovered, with no deaths recorded. The number of people tested in the county is now 672, data shows.
Location data for the cases by zip code can be found here.
This story is developing.