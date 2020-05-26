Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 64 Tuesday, an increase of five cases over the previous day's numbers, data from the state's health website shows.
Across the state, 16,783 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 807 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That's an increase of one death and more than 200 new cases from the previous day's data. The number of those recovered in Arizona is not available on the state's website.
In the county, 19 cases are still active, and one death has been recorded. The number of people tested in the county is now 3,345, data shows, as the county has had several testing blitzes in recent weeks.
In the county, 36 women have tested positive, and 26 men, according to the county. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 55 years of age, data shows. Nine people have been hospitalized, with four requiring treatment in an ICU, an increase of one over previous data.
Not all of the cases reflected on the state's website are currently shown in the county's case numbers. The county reported 62 cases as of Tuesday morning. A reporting lag between the two departments is common.
