Cochise County's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 24 Saturday morning, data from the county's website shows. Friday morning the number of cases was 21.
Statewide, 4,719 people have contracted COVID-19, resulting in 177 deaths in Arizona as of Saturday, data shows. In the county, 541 people have been tested for the virus, and of the 24 who tested positive, two have since recovered.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, like pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.