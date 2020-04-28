Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 38 Tuesday, data from the county's website shows. Twenty of them have since recovered, data shows.
Across the state, 6,948 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 293 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That's an increase of 18 deaths and 232 cases from the previous day's data.
The number of people tested in the county is now 747, data shows.
Location data for the cases by zip code can be found here.