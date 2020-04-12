Cochise County has recorded 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to data from the county posted Sunday morning.
According to the county's website, 441 people have been tested in the county. Of the 15 people diagnosed with COVID-19, eight have been female and seven are male. Four have been hospitalized, with one requiring treatment in an ICU.
As of Sunday, 3,539 people in Arizona have tested positive for the disease. Of those, 115 have died.
Officials have warned the true number of infected is likely far greater than confirmed numbers, due to many people being asymptomatic and a lack of tests.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.