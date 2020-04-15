Cochise County now has 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus, data from the county website showed Wednesday morning. That's up from 16, which had been the official count since Monday.
Statewide, 3,962 people have tested positive for COVID-19, which has resulted in 142 deaths in Arizona. In Cochise County, 478 people have been tested for the virus.
Of the 19 who tested positive, two have since been "released from isolation" according to the county website.
Officials have warned the true number of infected people is likely far greater than confirmed numbers, due to many being asymptomatic and a lack of tests.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
This story is developing. More information will be added as it become available.