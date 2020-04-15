A helper of the German Red Cross DRK in protective suit, left, takes a smear from a patient outside a car, right, during the official opening of a drive-through (drive-in) COVID-19 testing center at the fair ground in Dresden, eastern Germany, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The appointment-only drive-through testing center is starting today with working. Medical staff reache into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient.