Cochise County has recorded 30 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, data on the county's website Tuesday morning shows.
Across the state, 5,251 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 208 deaths, data from the state health department shows. In the county, 21 cases are still active, while nine have recovered, with no deaths recorded.
The number of people tested in the county is now 607, data shows.
The number of cases in the county is lower on the state's website as of Tuesday morning, but the number of statewide cases and deaths is higher than the county's data.
Numbers from the county and state websites show variance due to reporting delays, according to the county website.
In the county, 15 women have tested positive, and 14 men, with one case not reflected in the data. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 45 years of age, data shows. Five people have been hospitalized, with one requiring treatment in an ICU.
According to state data, the two zip codes that make up Sierra Vista have between 6-10 cases as of Tuesday morning. The 85607 zip code, which includes Douglas, shows 11 cases.
The remaining cases in the county are in 85602, which includes the Benson area and also stretches into Pima County, and 85606, which includes the unincorporated community of Cochise.