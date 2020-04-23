Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 31 Thursday, data from the county's website shows.
Across the state, 5,769 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 249 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That's an increase of 20 deaths and more than 300 cases from the previous day's data.
In the county, 22 cases are still active, while nine have recovered, with no deaths recorded.
The number of people tested in the county is now 650, data shows.
In the county, 15 women have tested positive, and 14 men, with two cases not reflected in the data. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 45 years of age, data shows. Six people have been hospitalized, with one requiring treatment in an ICU.
According to state data, the two zip codes that make up Sierra Vista have between 6-10 cases as of Tuesday morning. The 85607 zip code, which includes Douglas, shows 11 cases.
The remaining cases in the county are in 85602, which includes the Benson area and also stretches into Pima County, 85606, which includes the unincorporated community of Cochise, and 85615, south of Sierra Vista.
Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday he wasn't ready to announce an end to his statewide stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but he will allow hospitals to resume elective surgeries on May 1.
The Republican governor said his decision on whether to extend the order set to expire April 30 will be based on what he sees in the virus data next week.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
The Associated Press contributed to the report.