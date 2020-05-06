Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 40 Wednesday, data from the county's website shows, while the number who have recovered rose as well.
Across the state, 9,707 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 426 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That's an increase of 31 deaths and more than 400 cases from the previous day's data. The number of those recovered in Arizona is not available on the state's website.
The increased numbers likely reflect the results of a testing blitz that began last Saturday.
In the county, 12 cases are still active, while 28 have recovered, with no deaths recorded.
The number of people tested in the county is now 909, data shows.
In the county, 23 women have tested positive, and 17 men. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 45 years of age, data shows. Six people have been hospitalized, with one requiring treatment in an ICU.
Case location in the state by zip code shows 14 of the cases have been in the 85607 zip code, which includes Douglas, 11 in the 85635 area, and between 6-10 in the 85650 area, which make up Sierra Vista.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.