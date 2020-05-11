Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 42 Monday, data from the county's website shows, while the number who have recovered rose to 33.
Across the state, 11,380 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 542 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That's an increase of six deaths and more than 250 cases from the previous day's data. The number of those recovered in Arizona is not available on the state's website.
In the county, nine cases are still active, and no deaths have been recorded.
The number of people tested in the county is now 1,306, data shows. Sixty new tests were reported over the previous day in the county, but it's unknown based on the data whether results from Saturday's testing blitz are included.
In the county, 24 women have tested positive, and 18 men. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 55 years of age, data shows. Six people have been hospitalized, with one requiring treatment in an ICU.
Case location in the state by zip code can be found here.
