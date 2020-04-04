Cochise County has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to data provided by the county health department.
According to the site, 2,019 people in the state have the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, and 52 people have died in Arizona as a result.
Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the coronavirus cases around the world, reports more than 290,000 cases in the U.S. and more than 7,800 deaths as of Saturday morning. Globally, the number of cases was over 1.1 million, with more than 62,000 deaths.