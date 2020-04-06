Cochise County has nine confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday morning, data from the state and county health departments show.
According to official data, 2,456 people in Arizona have now been confirmed to have COVID-19, and 65 people across the state have died from the disease. More than 1,800 of those confirmed cases are in Maricopa and Pima counties, and 45 of the deaths are from those two regions.
Officials have warned the true number of infected people is likely much higher, due to the large number of people who are asymptomatic and the limited availability of tests for the disease.