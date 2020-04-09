Cochise County has released aggregated data from the first 11 coronavirus cases that have been confirmed in the county.
According to the data, seven females and four males in the county are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19; of the 11, one is under 20; three are between 20-44; one is between 45-54; three are between 55-64, and three are aged 65 or over. In the county, 386 people have been tested for the disease.
Of the 11 confirmed cases, four were hospitalized, and one was admitted to the ICU.
Location data was not included in the release. County officials have said that data will be kept private to prevent those with the illness from being targeted.
“Since we live in small communities, and because of comments made on social media from people who think they have more info or think they are in the know, it can be easy for people to piece together information and identify, or think they have identified, a person,” county spokesperson Amanda Baillie said earlier this week.
“We have also seen abusive comments aimed at these individuals and we are not prepared to release any info that may lead to them being identified. We take the privacy of these individuals extremely seriously and this is a policy we will not be changing.”
Across the state, 3,018 people are confirmed to have contracted the disease, resulting in 89 deaths. Of those cases, 95 were under 20 years old, nearly 1,100 have been between 20-44 years old, 1,092 are between 45 and 54, and 726 are 65 or older. About 53% are female, 47% male.