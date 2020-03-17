The Cochise County Superior Court has issued Administrative Orders in response to COVID-19 and public health guidelines.
The move follows Gov. Doug Ducey’s declaration of a statewide public health emergency, and directions issued from the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court.
Effective March 17, the following measures will be in place:
- All in-person proceedings shall be avoided to the greatest extent possible, consistent with core constitutional rights.
- Through March 31, all hearings which would not result in the violation of a specific codified time limitation will be rescheduled, unless otherwise ordered by the judge assigned to a particular case under extraordinary circumstances.
- For all in-custody defendants, every hearing set forth in Rules of Criminal Procedure, Rule 1.5(c)(1), will be conducted by an interactive audiovisual system, unless otherwise ordered by the judge assigned to a particular case under extraordinary circumstances.
- The attendance of persons, other than court officials, at all court proceedings in Cochise County is limited to parties, attorneys, victims, witnesses, jurors, one parent of a juvenile defendant, and jail personnel, until further order of the Presiding Judge James L. Conlogue.
- To the greatest extent possible, judges shall not permit greater than 10 people, other than court officials and/or jurors, at the same time in any individual, separable room within the courthouse.
- The judge assigned to a particular case may allow other people to attend a hearing or gather within an area under extraordinary circumstances.
Submitted by Cochise County public information officer Amanda Baillie