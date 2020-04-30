SIERRA VISTA — The Class of 2020's final year of high school had been turned all because of the coronavirus, but now community members from across the county are helping seniors feel loved and supported through this tough time.
Stephanie Thomas, president and founder of the Sierra Vista Parents' Coalition, started the Class of 2020 Cochise County Adopt a Senior Fan Group on Facebook to help community members show support for the graduates.
Thomas said the idea came from a national group to adopt high school seniors, which her nephew was in. She said that she thought it was a good idea and wanted to bring the idea not only to Sierra Vista, but Cochise County. As of Thursday morning, 254 fans (community members) and 287 students were signed up.
"We're doing the matches ourselves on a first-come, first-serve type baises," Thomas said.
Fans that sign up on the groups Facebook page are assigned a senior and are asked to purchase a gift for the person and have it delivered to them before May 15, if possible. Many of the group members are reaching out to parents of their student to get ideas for what to send as their surprise.
"It's shown the community you can have an effect on these students," Thomas said. "When kids have positive support from the community it bolsters their confidence."
Natoyah Swift said although she didn't know the student she was assigned, being in contact with his mother helped her figure out what to order and send to the senior assigned.
"It's such a heart-warming feeling," Swift said. "It really doesn't matter what you get them. It's about the act."
In an effort to be as safe and cautious as possible, Thomas requires parents to sign up their child through a form in the Cochise County Adopt a Senior Fan Group Facebook page.
Thomas said those who sign up are vetted to make sure they are who they say they are and that it's important for the parent to sign up their child because they want the parents to know and be involved in the process.
She added that if a senior signs themself up then the parent is contacted to make sure it is OK, since they will either have someone deliver something to their home or sent in the mail.
"I didn't want any of the kids to be left out," Thomas said. "A lot of the kids were surprised at first."
Community members who are interested in signing up as a fan or parents who are interested in signing up their seniors have until Friday at noon. The sign up form can be found on the Cochise County Adopt a Senior Fan Group Facebook page.
The Sierra Vista Parents' Coalition was founded in 2018 to give parents the opportunity to help fill the voids cuts in education left, Thomas said. She said the group's mantra is "parents, community and school partnerships for better student outcomes." For more information, visit fb.com/svparentscoalition.