Cochise County has 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday morning, data from the county's website shows. That's up from 24, where the official number had been since Saturday.
Statewide, 5,064 people have tested positive for COVID-19, data shows, resulting in 187 deaths in Arizona. In the county, 599 tests have been conducted, and of the 28 who tested positive, two have since recovered.
In the county, the cases are evenly split between men and women at 14 each. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 45 years of age, data shows. Four people have been hospitalized, with one requiring treatment in an ICU.
According to zip code data released by the state, the two zip codes that make up Sierra Vista have between 6-10 cases as of Monday morning. The saem is true for the 85607 zip code, which includes Douglas.
The remaining cases in the county are in 85602, which includes the Benson area and also stretches into Pima County, and 85606, which includes the unincorporated community of Cochise.