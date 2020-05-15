Cochise County's official tally of coronavirus cases increased to 45 Friday, data from the county's website shows.
Across the state, 13,169 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in 651 deaths, data from the county health department website shows. That's an increase of 27 deaths and almost 500 more cases from the previous day's data. The number of those recovered in Arizona is not available on the state's website.
In the county, seven cases are still active, and no deaths have been recorded.
The number of people tested in the county is now 2,080, data shows. Ninety new tests were reported over the previous day in the county.
In the county, 25 women have tested positive, and 20 men. More than half of the cases have been contracted by people under 55 years of age, data shows. Seven people have been hospitalized, with two requiring treatment in an ICU.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.