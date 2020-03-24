BISBEE — As everyone struggles to find the necessary supplies to protect themselves from possible COVID-19 contamination, some are willing to donate the precious necessities to emergency services who are in dire need of personal protection equipment (PPE).
Copper Queen Community Hospital chief public relations officer Jessica Ogiba stated in a press release, “We have received numerous phone calls from the public wanting to donate PPE due to critical shortages. We will accept donations of disposable head covers, gowns and gloves; N95 respirator masks, disposable face masks or face-shields and goggles; coveralls and scrubs; shoe-covers; disinfecting wipes and liquids and general purpose hand cleaners in the original, unopened packages.”
Homemade masks are welcome as well. However, if you are considering this type of help, remember you could be passing on germs, or even COVID-19. So, if you have been in contact with a person suspected or confirmed to have had or having been exposed to COVID-19 in the past two weeks or are running a fever, have a cough or suffering from shortness of breath, do not donate homemade masks.
If you are healthy and willing to help, email Ogiba at jogiba@cqch.org or call 520-432-6591 to contact staff to coordinate drop-off times.