SIERRA VISTA — Thursday was a rollercoaster day for 42 Buena High School choir students.
The choir and 24 adult chaperones were supposed to be boarding a plane for Ireland on Saturday, celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
But two days before the group’s departure, the highly anticipated trip came to a screeching halt.
Another victim of the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic that has caused cancellations and consternation across the globe.
“I am so sad for the students and the disappointment they must feel,” Buena Choir Director Jill Brown said Thursday. “We have been working just over a year fundraising and planning for this trip, and the students have been memorizing special music that we were going to be performing at different venues. This is a huge disappointment.”
The cost for the seven-day excursion is $3,265 per person, with most of the money coming from the students fundraising efforts. The total cost for all 66 participants is around $200,000. When the cancellation was first announced, Brown was told the money would not be non-refundable.
While the mood in Buena’s choir room was rather low on Thursday after students learned of the cancellation, their spirits were lifted Friday after they were told about an effort to salvage the trip.
“The owner of the tour company we’re working with, Diana Nabor of Music Travel Tours, is working very hard for us,” Brown said. “She was able to convince a tour company in Ireland to give us a voucher for the whole Ireland package so we could reschedule our trip. She has been amazing and is doing everything she can to help us.”
Brown hopes the trip can be rescheduled right after Memorial Day, so it doesn’t interfere with graduating seniors and their plans for college.
“This unexpected change in our plans will require school board approval for all of us to go together,” Brown said. “We’ve been getting wonderful support from the district’s administration, so I don’t think rescheduling will be an issue.”
Meanwhile, while cautiously optimistic, the choir students are breathing a collective sigh of relief about the prospect of maybe going to Ireland after all.
“I’ve never been to Europe, so I was really excited about this trip,” said Buena sophomore Devaughn Rice. “When we found out we weren’t going, we were very disappointed. The upside of all this is that we just found out from Mrs. Brown today (Friday) that we may get to go anyway. Regardless of what happens, I’m still here with all my friends and all of us are very proud of how hard we worked to get where we are today. And to me, that’s what is most important.”
Hannah Leming, a junior, talked about the preparation and planning that went into the Ireland trip.
“We did a ton of fundraising, but we also had to get passports, luggage and new clothes for this. None of that mattered because we were so excited about going. So, when we found out on Thursday that the trip had been cancelled because of the coronavirus, all of us were very sad.”
“On top of that, we were told our money would probably not be refunded. I’ve never traveled further than California, so all of this was very disappointing.”
Leming said her mother was planning to go along as one of the chaperones.
“When we found out today that our travel company is working to find a way for us to go, that was very exciting news. Now all we can do is wait and see how everything comes together,” she said.
Ashley Stephens, a senior, said she was “in shock” when she heard about the cancellation.
“My mom is going along with us as a chaperone, and has been just over the moon about being able to go,” she said. “And then we found out the trip had been cancelled. I was in shock. I think all of us were.”
“I’m happy that they’re doing everything they can to reschedule this — but if that even happens — it may be too late for some of the seniors. If it happens after summer, that poses problems for seniors who are going to college out of state,” Stephens said. “I’m glad they’re trying to do something to help us. All we can do now is hope for the best.”
Music Travel and Tours is scrambling to reschedule the entire tour, including hotels, restaurants, airlines and venues, Brown said.
“It involves rescheduling flights, cathedrals, tours, schools, restaurants and hotels, all while following what’s happening with the coronavirus,” she said. “All things considered, I honestly do not think we could have a better resolution. I truly believe we are going to be able to go on our trip. I just don’t know when. A lot depends on what happens with the coronavirus.”
Once in Ireland, the students will be performing in cathedrals, taking part in a joint concert with a youth group in Killarney, touring castles, visiting the cliffs of Moher and some may even kiss the Blarney Stone.
As Buena senior Bailey Silk said in an interview in November, “this is an experience of a lifetime. It’s an amazing opportunity to visit a European country, experience their culture and learn about their life.”