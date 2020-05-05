SIERRA VISTA — A week after the governor announced a testing blitz across the state, Chiricahua Community Health Centers decided to participate.
This Saturday, May 9, in the Oscar Yrun Center’s parking lot the team from Chiricahua will be testing those who feel like they need a test and haven’t been able to get one.
“With us being the largest provider in the county, it’s important we do this for the community,” said Chiricahua Public Relations Specialist Emily Vickers.
Those who wish to be tested needs to pre-register by Saturday morning.
Registration will be done over the phone on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested should call 520-515-8648.
Vickers asks the public to be patient when calling because there will be two people answering the phones, with an expectancy of high demand in calls.
She added that all pre-registered guests are guaranteed to receive a test.
The blitz will take place on Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon.