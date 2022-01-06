BISBEE — Two of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors members declined to approve an intergovernmental agreement involving a $1.9 million award from the Arizona Department of Health Service to fill gaps in the system discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cochise Health and Services director Alicia Thompson explained the request to approve the agreement to Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby during Tuesday’s meeting.
Thompson said, “The COVID–19 pandemic has exposed multiple gaps in the ability for Cochise County to respond to a prolonged and ever–changing public health emergency. These gaps are due in part to the limited number of personnel that work for Cochise Health and Social Services, technological and equipment shortfalls, geographic location, as well as the ruralness of our population.”
The funding would increase mobile community health services with Chiricahua Community Health Clinics Inc. to reach out to the rural communities, said Thompson. This would put in place an enhanced response to all future health threats, such as COVID–19.
She also wants to hire a finance director, which would be a grant-funded position or a specialty contractor to handle the various COVID-19 related grants the county has received and those to come.
“We will utilize the funds to implement a system for effectively alerting and pushing out information to the community at large and identified groups through enhancements to the AlertSense system,” Thompson said. “We will conduct a community-wide assessment to better understand the impact of COVID–19 on our community members' ability to access health care, access factual information and to gather feedback on community member viewpoints on public health interventions.”
The funding would also be used to support access to free testing by extending the CHSS agreement with Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. and to extend the contract with Rapid Trace for case investigations and contact tracing to improve mitigation of COVID–19.
Also, CHSS wants to hire security personnel to protect county health department employees.
“We have irate customers coming into our lobbies,” reported Thompson. “We want to do our best to keep the employees and the customers safe.”
As Thompson completed her presentation, Judd said, “I’m concerned we’re duplicating an effort we already made when we reached out to our rural communities and disparate population.”
Judd also questioned the legality of contact tracing, which is contacting everyone who has been in the company of someone who tests positive for the virus.
“I’m still waiting on the governor’s office, but the legislators I contacted said there is no mandatory contract tracing," Judd said. "No law about contact tracing. I’m waiting for a definitive answer from the governor’s office. We’re not under an emergency at this point.”
English, who is the chairwoman of the board, asked, “Do you have a problem with contact tracing?”
Judd replied, “I don’t necessarily have a problem with contact tracing, but I don’t know if we should spend money on it when it maybe isn’t even a law. I’d like to find out. Maybe in two weeks I’ll find out if it’s a law or not.”
English asked Thompson if the county was obligated to do contact tracing for any communicable diseases.
“Don’t we have that responsibility? If you’ve been around someone with hepatitis, don’t we have the responsibility to contact the people they have been around? This isn’t anything new. This was law long before COVID.”
Thompson said, “It is the law. It’s for any communicable disease. We have presented on it and I will be sure to present again on it this Friday at the COVID–19 work session.”
Judd said, “Something that we’re struggling with as expressed here, is having enough people to do that work. This just seems like a lot of money to put towards something that seems to me to be more of a control or a mandate.”
Thompson replied, “The COVID–19 pandemic has exposed the limited understanding of the community regarding their access to health care, access to factual information and viewpoints on public health interventions. The county needs to conduct a countywide assessment that helps understand the health of the community and areas of concern. This information will lead to a better understanding of the community and will lead to a better response by allowing the county to make data-driven decisions, not only in this current pandemic, but in all future community-based responses.”
Judd also questioned the need for hiring security personnel when there are county deputies to do the job.
Thompson said at the Sierra Vista office there were “multiple occasions where we have had irate community members coming into the lobby, and we identified that contracting with a security agency to have them onsite we support and secure the staff to feel safer. And we’re looking at security. Public health has been targeted because of COVID–19 and we are doing our best to ensure our employees are kept safe."
“The sheriff should handle that,” Judd said. “He has for me. Personally made me feel OK.”
In a phone call, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said he was unable to place law enforcement at CHSS offices due to staffing issues. However, he noted he would try to get volunteers to do the job.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said, “I’ve had meetings with Dr. Thompson and our facilities and IT directors to address some of the security issues. This is something that should not be addressed in the public.”
Judd said there was “a lot of information out there” and she “would applaud” adding a person able to have all the data needed and who would be the contact to find factual information.
“There’s been discussions in our meeting on ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine that were proven in a Lancet article, but that’s been debunked now.”
The Food and Drug Administration has not approved ivermectin for COVID–19 and cautions “against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems.”
Judd said, “I want everyone to volunteer for contract tracing. I understand that a person can receive a call, but then they can say they are not interested and hang up the phone.”
“It’s our obligation to let people know about these things,” English said.
Crosby, who has been an opponent of any federal protocols when it comes to COVID–19, said, “I don’t want anybody to feel unsafe or in danger whether they’re a county contractor or a county employee. In my opinion, this epidemic is not like prior epidemics and this vaccination is not like prior vaccinations. Particularly because of the adverse reactions to the vaccines, including deaths.
“My observation is that the overall government trend is threatening and eroding constitutional rights. I’m not going to endorse something that might turn out like Agent Orange that messes people up.”
Judd asked about the county’s involvement in the CDC’s Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, which is a process to gather data pertinent to the epidemic. She thinks the surveys should be centered on the high population counties, not Cochise.
Thompson explained, “The purpose of a CASPER is to get information directly from the residents in your own county so you can make decisions based on your own county’s information. The only way we can know that is by asking members of our community. This was done virtually.”
CHSS been inundated with response to COVID–19 on top of the staff’s typical workload. This has made managing the various funding streams taxing on management and the workforce.
Another identified gap, information management, has affected the community in multiple ways. This includes the public’s trust in the ability to respond to emergencies. The county has limits on the methods of passing along information.
Crosby said, “Contact tracing is the wrong kind of specific obligation given the CDC’s stated goal of reducing the incidence of disease and related deaths. Our chairperson has made her goal of reducing deaths, which is good. The health department grant money should be contingent upon the effectiveness of medical treatment. And, that would a step toward reducing the number of COVID deaths if one wanted to do that. I believe Madame Judd made a reference to other treatments besides vaccinations.
“A proponent of contact tracing might argue that COVID testing is necessary for reducing the number of COVID deaths. And treating individuals with COVID is possible only when one knows they have COVID in the first place. But, contact tracing is not same as reducing the incidence of disease and death even if it is itself a precondition of that outcome.
"Certainly, there’s no reason to think the county health department has saved any lives by COVID testing and tracing, which only reveals it if the tests are accurate. Whereas, there is some reason to think that doctors and nurses who offer COVID treatments and prescribe medications have shown they have saved some lives to the extent that those treatments have been effective. The only thing I’ve heard about for treatment is vaccination.”
English emphasized, “The county is involved in the prevention of the disease, not the treatment. We try to prevent illness at the Cochise County health department. We do not try to cure anyone who has any disease. That’s not our job. That’s not our focus. It’s up to the doctors and hospitals. We try to keep people healthy.”
Crosby said, “Because of the breakthrough cases that come up, this is recognized as a treatment and not a vaccine. It certainly isn’t a vaccine in the traditional sense. Especially in terms of the adverse reactions including deaths.”
Judd said, “It’s still an experimental application until it gets approved.”
English was the sole yes vote.
English and Judd did approve a $669,376 award for the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program from the Arizona Department of Health Services, with Crosby voting no.
Thompson said the goal of this project will be utilizing grant funds to establish, expand, train and sustain the public health workforce to support COVID–19 prevention, preparedness, response and recovery initiatives.
She proposed it be used to train staff for all emergency responses, critical incident stress management, psychological first aid for staff, for continuing education requirements and certifications for staff. The funding would also support wellness and self–care activities.