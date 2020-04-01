FORT HUACHUCA — Soldiers and civilians standing too close to each other in heavy-traffic areas on post during these times of COVID-19, will be asked to step back and practice social distancing by a new “Courtesy Patrol,” U.S. Army officials said.
Courtesy Patrol members — they’ll be easily identifiable, wearing yellow armbands with the letters CP on them — are non-commissioned officers who will traverse the installation making sure everyone is keeping their social distance, said Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander Col. Chad Rambo. Non-commissioned officers are enlisted soldiers with specific skills and duties such as training, recruiting, tech or military policing. Army officials refer to them as the Army’s “backbone.”
Rambo, who made the announcement about the Courtesy Patrol at Fort Huachuca’s weekly Facebook Live COVID-19 town hall-style panel discussion, said the patrols will be zeroing in on the locations on post that attract the most people, such as the post exchange and the commissary.
“In the morning, there are quite a few people stacked up inside,” said Tanja Linton, a Fort Huachuca spokeswoman, referring to the commissary. “We’re just making sure people don’t get too rambunctious.”
Rambo said the patrols are simply trying to keep everyone “safe and healthy.”
“So, what we’re asking you to do is that if you come in contact with one of these Courtesy Patrol members and they’re reminding people to spread out; if you’re in line someplace, please just remember they’re trying to keep us all safe and healthy,” Rambo said. “That’s their job.
“We all get busy talking, etc., and we may end up a little closer to people in front of us than we should. So, that’s their job, to go around and remind people not congregate.”