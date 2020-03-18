COVID-19, by the numbers
Confirmed cases in Cochise County: Zero
Confirmed cases in Arizona: 27
Confirmed cases in the US: 9,345
Deaths in Arizona: Zero
Deaths in US: 150
Source: Johns Hopkins University & Medicine; Cochise County PIO Amanda Baillie. Numbers as of 7:13 p.m. Wednesday.
Editor’s Note: Herald/Review Media is awaiting return information from phone calls, emails and an official records request from the Arizona Department of Health Services regarding the number of COVID-19 test kits available and used so far in Cochise County and Arizona.